Man found with £20,000 of weed claims he was cannabis connoisseur with ‘large collection’

By David McPhee
July 31, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
A man found with more than £20,000 of cannabis in his home has claimed he had just “built up a large collection over time”.

Adrian Kruczek, 36, admitted supplying the drug after police found the large stockpile of weed and around £18,000 in cash at his home in Aberdeen – but stated in court he only sold some of his collection to others.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how police used a search warrant to enter Kruczek’s property on June 1 2020 and found a number of varieties of cannabis in separate volumes – with some separated into recognised “deal” amounts.

A sum of cash totalling £18,810 was also discovered by police.

Accused admitted weed was his but denied supplying it

Fiscal Depute Felicity Merson told the court: “Numerous bags and containers containing green herbal substances and other items were seized.

“Tubs and bags of cannabis, related paraphernalia including bags and scales, and quantities of cash were found throughout the house.

“The accused was interviewed and admitted the cannabis belonged to him, but denied being involved in supplying it.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Drug had ‘become a way of life for him’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court Kruczek had been a “habitual and heavy” cannabis smoker to combat his anxiety.

He said: “It had become a way of life for him. That is why he had built up a large collection over a long period of time.

“In order to fund his cannabis use he would sell some of his collection to other people.

“He would buy it in bulk as it was cheaper to do that and to avoid bad people further up the chain.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt also claimed the more than £18,000 found at Kruczek’s home was because him and his girlfriend were saving up to buy a property and didn’t trust banks.

He did concede however that some of that total came from dealing cannabis.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told the 36-year old that only a custodial sentence was appropriate due to the “significant amount of drugs” found in his home.

She sentenced Kruczek, of Hazlehead Gardens in Aberdeen, to nine months in prison.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.