Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven seafood restaurant announces closure with immediate effect

By Kirstin Tait
July 30, 2021, 6:11 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Eating out. Tolbooth Restaurant, Stonehaven.
An award-winning seafood restaurant in Stonehaven has announced its closure – saying it does not relate to Covid-19 and that they hope to open again as soon as possible.

Situated within Stonehaven’s oldest building, the Tolbooth Restaurant has become a favourite among both visitors and locals.

But on Friday the award-winning restaurant announced via social media that they would be closing their doors with immediate effect.

The Tolbooth Restaurant in Stonehaven won Best Fish Restaurant in Scotland. L-R Craig Summers (Head Chef) and Robert Cleaver (Chef/Owner) in 2005.<br />Picture by Simon Walton.

In their announcement, the Tolbooth team wrote: “Apologies for the inconvenience, but we find ourselves in a position where we have to close the restaurant with immediate effect.

“A key member of staff needs to take some unforeseen personal time, and we don’t have and cannot find the staff available to keep the restaurant operational.

“Please note, this closure does *NOT* relate to Covid-19.

“We intend on reopening again as soon as possible, and will keep everyone updated on Facebook as to when we will resume trading.

“Thank you for your understanding, and please accept our apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.