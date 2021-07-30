Two teenagers among six charged with fish poaching after police operation in north-east

Six people, including two teenagers, have been charged with fish poaching on north-east rivers after police launched an operation targeting the crime.

As part of Operation Wingspan, officers in the area have been clamping down on offences affecting wildlife.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 were charged in connected with alleged salmon poaching after police were called to the Craigellachie area of Aberlour at around 5pm on July 24.

The pair will now be reported through the appropriate youth justice systems.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a report of men allegedly fishing without permission at the River Deveron at around 8.50pm on July 5.

Anyone looking to fish legally in the area, which is well-known for its salmon and trout, must be in possession of a permit.

The resulting investigation led to four men being traced and charged in connection with the poaching.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

‘Highly damaging’

PC Hannah Haywood, Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer for the north-east, said: “Operation Wingspan is a campaign to prevent wildlife crime.

“As part of this, we also work closely with partners to raise awareness of these types of offences and their impact.

“Fish poaching can be highly damaging and impacts Scotland’s vulnerable fish stocks.

“Anyone with any concerns around wildlife crime in their area is asked to report it to officers.”

More information about fishing in these areas, and how to do it legally, can be found on the Spey Fishery Board website here.