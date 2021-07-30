‘Utterly abhorrent’: Aberdeen MSP hits out at online troll’s claim homosexuality caused Glasgow church fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Utterly abhorrent’: Aberdeen MSP hits out at online troll’s claim homosexuality caused Glasgow church fire

By Alastair Gossip
July 30, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The blaze at St Simon's Church in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.
The blaze at St Simon's Church in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

A north-east MSP has branded an online troll “utterly abhorrent” – after his sexuality was blamed for a devastating fire at a Glasgow church.

Kevin Stewart revealed the bizarre homophobic rant on social media, following the blaze at St Simon’s Church in Glasgow early on Wednesday morning.

In an email, his religious correspondent claimed the tragic fire was God “confirming his prophetic word” to the Aberdeen Central MSP.

“We urgently need to discuss your deliverance from homosexuality. I look forward to your response,” he added.

Mr Stewart told constituents that this type of abuse was “rare”, confirming he had refused the offer to “pray the gay out of me”.

His social media posts have been met with an outpouring of support, with commenters finding it “mind-boggling”.

He later told Aberdeen Journals: “It is galling that in 2021 that a small minority of people still think this way and it is utterly abhorrent that this person believes that they can “pray the gay” out of me or anyone else.

“Scotland has made huge progress on equality issues in the past couple of decades and long may that continue.

“We should strive to ensure that today’s LGBT young people can live their best lives without facing the discrimination that many faced in the past and we should unite to consign prejudice to the dustbin of history.”

Cause of St Simon’s blaze still under investigation

Flames ravaged the B-listed church in the west end of Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

The roof was destroyed in the blaze at the building, which has been at the centre of the Polish community in the city since the Second World War.

At the height of the incident, more than 30 firefighters, six fire engines and two height appliances were at the scene.

Crews remained active at the scene for more than 12 hours, with the fire forcing nearby residents from their homes in the early hours.

Some remained displaced due to safety concerns for the structural integrity of the church – fears which have also halted investigations into the cause of the blaze, as yet.

