Supermarket workers who raced ill customer to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary praised

By Ross Hempseed
July 29, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

Two quick-thinking supermarket workers have been praised for saving a customer’s life after she took ill.

Ela Gawlik-Nazaruk and Rachel Buhler, who work at Asda Aberdeen Beach, sprang into action after a shopper approached them for help.

The woman if they could call a taxi for her daughter who was feeling unwell, but the pair decided to call an ambulance after realising she needed urgent medical attention.

They then suggested they take the women to the hospital themselves to avoid waiting a prolonged period of time for the ambulance to arrive.

A week later the customer’s mother came into the store to thank Ms Gawlik-Nazaruk and Ms Buhler and let them know her daughter was recovering well from emergency surgery.

Relief that shopper is recovering

Ms Gawlik-Nazaruk, front end service section leader, said: “The way I see it, it could be your daughter or your mum in that position, and I trust that anyone else would do the same thing for them. I have my own daughter, so I know how worried the mum was about her child feeling so awful at the time.

“The doctors said if they hadn’t got to the hospital so fast, there could have been fatal consequences for the daughter – we’re just so glad to hear she is recovering now.”

Ms Buhler, who works in customer service, said she was delighted to hear the woman was recovering.

She added: “Ela and I both agree we did what we think anyone would have done in that situation, so we don’t see it as anything out of the ordinary.

“It was really nice to see how grateful they were, and we’re glad we were able to help out in their time of need.”

General store manager David Byars praised his staff, adding: “I’m really proud of what Ela and Rachel did, and how quickly they sprang into action. Not everyone in the world would make that decision to react so quickly and urgently.”

