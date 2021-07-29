Guide dog puppy named after tireless Aberdeen fundraiser who had ‘zest for life’

When Chris Gordon went blind after a fall at the age of 20, charity Guide Dogs stepped in to help her maintain her independence.

Over the years, she was paired with Clancy, Earl, Nancy and Yogi who became her eyes when she was out and about in Aberdeen.

Her four-legged friends allowed her to enjoy her hobbies such as blind bowling and line dancing and meeting her friends.

Ms Gordon also became an active fundraiser for the charity to ensure their vital work helps others.

When she died in 2018, her family were determined to let Guide Dogs know just important their support had been and raising £5,000 in her memory.

Daughter Irene Watson, from Peterculter, said: “Mum was so grateful for the independence her guide dogs gave her, and she used that independence to participate fully in all her activities.

“She loved her blind bowling, line dancing, rides on a tandem bike, meeting friends, fundraising for both guide dogs and blind bowling, and spending time with her family.

“They gave her confidence to go on buses and trains, and she made many friends through people stopping to talk to her about her dogs. They were an amazing part of her life, one which she was always so grateful for, which is the reason she spent so much time fundraising for them.”

Now Ms Gordon’s efforts will be remembered for many years to come – after the charity named one of their puppies after her.

The team at the Aberdeen branch of Guide Dogs have named a puppy Kris in recognition of her tireless efforts, and those of her loved ones who took part in a sponsored walk in her memory.

‘Special moment’ meeting Kris

Ms Watson, along with her twin sons Tom and Matthew, met Kris, who is in training to become a guide dog.

She said: “It was a very special moment being able to meet Kris the guide dog puppy and certainly made the fundraising so worthwhile. Naming a puppy in mum’s honour is a fitting tribute to an amazing lady. She would be very proud.”

Guide Dogs relies on fundraising and donations to carry out their life-changing work.

A spokesman from Guide Dogs Aberdeen said they were thrilled to pay tribute to Ms Gordon.

“Chris never let anything stop her from fulfilling her dreams,” he said. “Nothing was too much trouble and she always had a smile, even when battling cancer.

“Determination, an enduring positive outlook and a deep faith gave Chris a zest for life that was an inspiration to all and she is dearly missed by her family, the grandchildren she adored and who adored her in equal measure, and her many friends.”