Draft Project beer tent could become permanent part of Aberdeen city centre

A controversial Aberdeen beer tent could become a permanent part of the city centre.

PB Devco has lodged plans with the council in a bid to keep its outdoor facility The Draft Project open even after lockdown restrictions are fully lifted.

The beer tent, located in the footprint of the former Bruce Millers music shop on Langstane Place, opened last August just before Aberdeen was placed into a local lockdown.

It was listed as one of several premises linked to the outbreak.

The pop-up bar faced sanctions in November after Scotland football fans were shown to be flouting coronavirus regulations during the team’s winning Euro qualifier match against Serbia.

It was given a temporary alcohol ban and was ordered to remove its televisions after footage of fans shouting and hugging was shared on social media.

However the facility was granted an occasional licence to continue selling alcohol shortly afterwards – despite receiving a number of objections from members of the public.

Locals divided on the new proposal

The application to make the bar permanent has received a mixed reaction from locals.

Those objecting to the plans have raised concerns regarding noise, the volume of pedestrians and the structure itself being presented as temporary when it first appeared.

They also argue that marquee structures like The Draft Project should be removed as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

David Craik from the nearby Optima Financial Services penned a letter of objection to the council.

He says that while noise levels only usually rise up outwith office hours, many properties nearby are residential.

Mr Craik said he would be in favour of a rolling three-month period of approval – with the tent being pulled down “after life returns to normal”.

‘These restrictions are coming to an end…’

Bon Accord Square resident Gordon Mutch also appealed for the application to be knocked back.

He said: “I object strongly that this is a permanent application.

“Marquee structures such as this were allowed as a temporary measure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“These restrictions are coming to an end and therefore the structures should be removed.”

Marquee ‘adds to positive feeling’

Aberdeen businessman Alan Massie, head of developer Carlton Rock. wrote to the council to say the proposal should be endorsed.

The tycoon said: “I think this is a positive contribution within the city centre, where an almost industrial-like building occupied the site previously, which was demolished

“It adds to the viability and vitality of the city centre… [and] contributes to a positive feeling.”

Seafield Road resident Alexander Robb agrees.

He said: “The city centre centre badly needs to improve its offering to encourage more people into the city and a variety of uses will help to regenerate an area which has been neglected due to strong and unfair competition from online shopping.

“This site was an eyesore prior to the current use but is now providing an al fresco alternative to other traditional licensed premises and appears to be popular with the public.”

PB Devco boss Stuart Clarkson refused to comment on the plans.

A decision on the application is expected to be made next month.