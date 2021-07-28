Man, 23, in ‘stable but critical’ condition following A96 crash that killed Keith teen

A 23-year-old man is still critical condition, but stable, following a crash that left another teen dead.

Police confirmed the 18-year-old killed in the incident on the A96 as Stuart Begg, from Keith.

Tributes for the footballer have flooded in, with friends and teammates describing him as a “lovely loon” and cheeky chappy”.

Mr Begg was driving a green Ford Fiesta when it collided with a yellow Ford Transit van between Huntly and Keith at around 7.35pm on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the van – aged 19, 23 and 28 – were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and two have now been discharged.

The 23-year-old remains at the hospital in a “stable but critical condition”, according to police.

Officers are continuing to seek information to help them understand what happened on Monday evening.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the road police unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Stuart at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen this crash or who might have dash-cam footage to speak to officers.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far.”

Tributes from friends

Mr Begg’s death prompted a wave of tributes from his former clubs and teammates.

Macduff AFC – which the former Keith Grammar School Pupil joined as a defender earlier this year – announced his number 24 jersey would be retired as a mark of respect.

The club said: “He always had a joke to crack and a smile on his face. This is why we took him into our hearts so quickly and why this hurts so much.

“We would like to pass our thoughts and prayers onto his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Deveronvale Community Football Club and Turriff United Youth also paid tribute to their former player, calling him a “popular and likeable lad” and a “great character”.