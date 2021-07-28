Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Repairs to be carried out on ‘pothole-plagued’ A90 at Balmedie

By Kirstin Tait
July 28, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Road closure signage on the A90. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Road closure signage on the A90. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A “pothole-plagued” stretch of an Aberdeenshire road will be repaired at the end of the summer after fears were raised it could cause a “serious blowout”.

Transport Scotland has vowed to repair the slip road at Balmedie on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen welcomed the news after raising their concerns directly with the agency.

Mr Kerr said the southbound slip road was in an “unacceptable condition” and that it forced motorists to “dodge uneven road surfaces”.

The MSP also argued that the road should be given the same amount of attention as the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr previously demonstrating how large potholes are in the Netherley area. Photo by Wullie Marr.

Now, Transport Scotland has confirmed repairs will be carried out at the end of summer.

Last night Mr Kerr – who has previously spoken out about the poor state of the north-east’s roads, even measuring the size of the large potholes at Netherley – said: “It’s positive that action is being taken to repair the potholes which have appeared at the Balmedie slip road.

“The current state of the road is simply not acceptable especially when thousands of vehicles use it on a daily basis.

‘Motorists are having to dodge the uneven road surface’

“The stretch is plagued with potholes and I have seen first-hand the consequences this is having on motorists who are having to dodge the uneven road surface to avoid a blowout.

“The A90 and nearby AWPR should be treated exactly the same as the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh, with regular, monthly checks being made on the road surface.

“I will continue to monitor the situation to make sure Transport Scotland sticks to its promise of repairing the road by the end of summer.”

Mrs Owen added: “This part of the road wasn’t upgraded when the AWPR was built so it’s good to see action is being taken to address the issue.

“Residents across the north-east rely on the A90 as the main route to the likes of Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon so it’s imperative the road is kept in an adequate condition.

Repairs will keep motorists safe

“These much-needed repairs will help keep motorists safe as the summer comes to an end and the harsher weather conditions start to occur.”

In a letter confirming the works, Transport Scotland said: “The AWPR/B-T project is a major infrastructure project being delivered by Transport Scotland in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

“In December 2014, Aberdeen Roads Limited was awarded the design, build, finance and operate contract and has appointed Balfour Beatty Regional Civil Engineering to carry out the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the project network until the end of the concession period in 2047.

“As part of its ongoing programme of works, ARL has identified that areas on the southbound carriageway between Balmedie and Blackdog junction require resurfacing and this has been planned for late summer 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.