‘Lucky escape’: Car crashes into house in Peterhead

A car has crashed into a house near a Peterhead junction.

The black car hit a sign post at the junction of Windmill Street and King Street before coming to a stop against the house at about 2.30pm.

Police and fire services are currently at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.35pm on Tuesday, July 27, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a lamppost at the junction of Windmill Street and King Street, Peterhead.

“The lamppost has then collided with a nearby property. Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are continuing.”

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We are in attendance at a one vehicle crash on King Street. Two appliances were sent from Peterhead but one has now returned.”

A man inside the property suffered an injury to his arm when the sign came down, but his brother said they felt “lucky” is was not any worse.

He said: “I was in visiting my brother, who lives on the corner, when it happened. It looked like one car swerved to miss another and hit the house.

“The sign that came down went through my brother’s window and there is now glass all over the floor in the front room.

“It was a lucky escape as my brother was standing right next to the window when it happened.

“He has been taken for an X-ray I think, he seemed in shock. His arm is all black and blue. We feel very lucky as it could have been much worse.”