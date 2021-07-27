Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Lucky escape’: Car crashes into house in Peterhead

By Ellie Milne
July 27, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The car crashed into a house at the junction of King Street and Windmill Street
The car crashed into a house at the junction of King Street and Windmill Street

A car has crashed into a house near a Peterhead junction.

The black car hit a sign post at the junction of Windmill Street and King Street before coming to a stop against the house at about 2.30pm.

Police and fire services are currently at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.35pm on Tuesday, July 27, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a lamppost at the junction of Windmill Street and King Street, Peterhead.

“The lamppost has then collided with a nearby property. Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are continuing.”

A black Vauxhall Zafira crashed into the house. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media Date.

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We are in attendance at a one vehicle crash on King Street. Two appliances were sent from Peterhead but one has now returned.”

A man inside the property suffered an injury to his arm when the sign came down, but his brother said they felt “lucky” is was not any worse.

He said: “I was in visiting my brother, who lives on the corner, when it happened. It looked like one car swerved to miss another and hit the house.

“The sign that came down went through my brother’s window and there is now glass all over the floor in the front room.

The car is being removed from the scene. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

“It was a lucky escape as my brother was standing right next to the window when it happened.

“He has been taken for an X-ray I think, he seemed in shock. His arm is all black and blue. We feel very lucky as it could have been much worse.”

