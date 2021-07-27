Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nicola Sturgeon ‘optimistic’ about restrictions easing further on August 9

By Daniel Boal
July 27, 2021, 1:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her “optimism” over restrictions easing further on August 9 ahead of next week’s review.

Speaking at a Covid briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Sturgeon highlighted the progress Scotland has made with regards to clamping down on Covid over the past month.

The country has gone from occupying five of the top 10 local authority hotspots across the UK to now not even featuring in the top 100.

Hoping to reduce Covid cases across Scotland and pave the way for restrictions to be lifted further, she highlighted how important vaccination efforts have been – recommending that pregnant women also get the jab.

With decisions on whether further lockdown measures are being lifted scheduled next week, she said there are “really strong grounds” for hope ahead of the meeting.

Having placed the country into ‘Level 0’ of the Covid restriction plan earlier this month, the shift would take the country even closer to normality.

She said: “What we’ll be doing between now and then is weighing up the different factors that will inform that decision.

“Several of these factors give us really strong grounds for hope.

“We have seen some very positive developments recently, and that does give us, certainly gives me, grounds for optimism that we will be able to continue our progress, out of restrictions.”

What is the current Covid situation?

The current Covid case numbers are the most promising they have been for some time.

Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that while the virus continues to spread across the country, figures can give the country “hope” for the future.

Claiming that the 4,000,658 people who have now had their first dose of the vaccine and 3,108,928 who have had their second are a key factor to falling numbers.

As of yesterday, there have been a further 1,044 new positive cases and 472 people are currently in hospital with 63 requiring intensive care.

While seven people have died from Covid, bringing the total number of people in Scotland to 7,866.

A total of 342,059 Scottish people have caught coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The figures were welcomed as positive news for Scotland after weeks of dramatically high numbers following the Euros, by Professor Jason Leitch

With August 9 fast approaching, news of falling case numbers bode well for further easing of Covid restrictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.