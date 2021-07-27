Another abandoned Aberdeen hotel to be turned into student flats

A disused former hotel in Aberdeen city centre is to be transformed into student accommodation following approval from council planners.

Granite City Developments LLP had applied to the city council for permission to change the use of the Bauhaus building on Langstane Place.

It comes less than a fortnight after plans were lodged to turn the Travelodge hotel a stone’s throw away on Justice Mill Lane into student flats.

Local leaders have welcomed the move, with increased city centre living a key part of the council’s masterplan to rejuvenate the area.

Oil downturn spelled the end for hotel

The former hotel opened in 2009 but closed 10 years later as it had been making losses over a number of years due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry.

The building has lain empty since then and a new occupier has never been found.

Developers suggested that converting the former hotel into student accommodation was the “ideal solution”.

The building has 39 en suite bedrooms that will be converted into apartments for future students of Aberdeen’s two universities and North East Scotland College.

Other changes to the building will see a staff room changed into a laundry and an existing lounge bar converted to a café.

No changes to the outside of the building will be made as part of the conversion.

Students ‘important to economy’

Council planners stated that the development would “preserve and enhance” the character and appearance of the building as well as the surrounding conservation area.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the local authority’s city centre masterplan spokeswoman, said: “The council is committed to city centre living, this includes students.

“The decision to convert the Bauhaus Hotel which has been closed for some time to student accommodation will bring the building back into use.

“Students are very important to the Aberdeen economy, as well as studying here they also fill a lot of part time jobs.

“We welcome students in Aberdeen and hope that by providing them with a positive experience in good quality accommodation across the city they will perhaps look to make Aberdeen their permanent home ensuring we retain a strong pool of qualified professionals.”

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, said he was “broadly supportive” of people living in the city centre but noted that there were “ups and downs”.

He explained that student accommodation brings “fresh people and fresh ideas” to the city however he added: “They don’t always get involved in community matters.

Dustin added: “Students are good, enthusiastic people but the down side is that they are only here on a short-term basis.”

