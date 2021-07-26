Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brave 86-year-old Aberdeen woman gets first tattoo in the name of her late husband

By Lauren Robertson
July 26, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Katie Mcnicol and a photo of her and her late husband on their wedding day.
Katie Mcnicol had been thinking of getting a tattoo in memory of her late husband for years.

On Saturday, July 24, she finally took the plunge.

The 86-year-old lost her husband in 2018 and wanted to have something permanent to remember him by.

Their love story is a long and romantic one that all started with a taxi ride home.

Ms Mcnicol said: “He was a taxi driver and he took me home one night. That was the start of it all.”

Accompanied by her niece, she went along to Aberdeen’s Shazink Tattoo Studio on Saturday.

She asked to have her late husband’s name, Cameron, tattooed on her arm.

Getting a tattoo hadn’t always been something Ms Mcnicol wanted to do, but in recent years it became somewhat of a bucket list item.

She said: “I thought about it and thought about it, then I just got it done.”

The Bridge of Don local said she is “very happy” with how her tattoo turned out.

Despite not being a fan of needles, she said the pain wasn’t too bad: “It was painful when they put the needle in, it was sore a wee bit but then okay.”

Katie’s late husband’s name. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The skin around the tattoo is bruised which is common on older skin, but it will heal in time.

‘I wanted to make sure I did it as well as I could for her’

Shazink Tattoo Studio is located in Aberdeen city centre.

Shelby Hawick is one of the resident artists at the studio and did Ms Mcnicol’s tattoo.

Katie Mcnicol and her tattoo. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Knowing the sentimental value of the tattoo meant that Miss Hawick was keen to ensure that her client felt as comfortable as possible throughout the process.

She said: “That’s the scariest part, she doesn’t know what to expect and I don’t know how long she’s been wanting to do this for, so it’s like a build up on anticipation for her.

“I wanted to make sure I did it as well as I could for her.”

Ms Mcnicol said everyone at the studio was “very nice.”

When asked if she would like to get any more tattoos in the future, Ms Mcnicol laughed and said “one is enough.”

‘Everyone loves to see older people getting tattoos’

Miss Hawick shared Ms Mcnicol’s photo on the studio Facebook page in the hopes that it would encourage more older people to live out their dreams of getting a tattoo.

She said: “Everyone loves to see older people getting tattoos. I think it’s because a lot of people assume tattoos are for younger people, but that’s obviously not entirely true.

“I hope she gives everyone a boost to come and get tattooed as well.”

Katie Mcnicol, 86, getting her first tattoo. Picture supplied by Shazink Tattoo Studio.

Hoping to give advice to anyone older who might be looking to get a tattoo, Miss Hawick said it is important to contact the studio in advance if they have any queries.

She said: “There are sometimes medications people can be on which means that they might not be able to get tattooed.

“If that’s something they’re worried about they can always have a chat with their doctor or phone us and ask for any information.”

