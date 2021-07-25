Man reported missing from Balmedie found safe and well By Lauren Robertson July 25, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm 79-year-old Stephen James. Police have confirmed that a man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been found. Stephen James was reported missing from Balmedie on Saturday, July 24. He was thought to have been going on a walk but then was not seen after. The 79-year-old resides in Newtonhill. Police have now announced that Mr James has been found safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.