Police search for 79-year-old man reported missing from Balmedie By Lauren Robertson July 25, 2021, 7:54 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm 79-year-old Stephen James. A man has been reported missing from Balmedie in Aberdeenshire. Stephen James was last seen leaving an address in Balmedie at around 3.15pm on Saturday, July 24. The 79-year-old was believed to be going for a walk in the direction of Balmedie beach but has not been seen since. Mr James was last seen wearing the clothing in this image: Stephen James was wearing these clothes when last seen. Mr James lives in Newtonhill. Police are appealing for information to help him be found. Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Mr James is being asked to contact police on 101 and refer to incident 4331 of July 24. Mr James has since been found safe and well.