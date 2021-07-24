Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen travels to Balmoral for summer break

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The Queen has arrived at Balmoral for her summer holiday. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The Queen has begun her traditional summer break in Scotland after a busy few months.

The monarch’s annual stay at Balmoral will be the first time she has holidayed on her private estate since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Scotland has been a welcome place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day, where they relax and enjoy country pursuits in the stunning setting of the Scottish highlands.

The Queen is unlikely to be alone for very long as members of her family are invited to spend time with her at Balmoral every summer.

Balmoral Castle. Photo: DCT Media

A picture released following Philip’s death in April showed the Queen and her late husband surrounded by their great grandchildren at their Scottish home.

The start of the Queen’s stay in Scotland is traditionally marked by a guard of honour which turns out at Balmoral Castle a few days after she arrives.

But the work still continues for the head of state, who travelled to Scotland from her Windsor Castle home.

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from Government ministers, and from her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, and other State papers.

These are sent up to her by private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

