Unmarked police vehicles used to ramp up patrols on popular north-east roads

By Lauren Taylor
July 23, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm

Road police will be patrolling popular tourist routes across the north-east this weekend to encourage safe and responsible driving.

North-east and Tayside road policing units will focus their attention on the A92 and A93 between Aberdeen and Perth as well as other busy and popular routes.

They will be using marked and unmarked vehicles along with police motorcycles to patrol the north-east roads. They will take action against drivers found flouting the law.

Officers will focus on motorcyclists, ensuring their safety and preventing anti-social motorcycle riding.

Road policing inspector for the north-east, Lorraine Mackie said: “We like to see people enjoying riding their motorcycles in beautiful surroundings. Sadly, this year has seen a significant proportion of serious and fatal crashes in the north of Scotland involving motorcyclists.

“While these collisions remain under investigation, we know that inappropriate speed and overtaking manoeuvres have contributed to some of these crashes. I do not want this pattern to continue going forward, therefore I am asking all riders to take care and be considerate on the roads, not just this weekend but every day.”

Complaints about motorcyclists on A93

Insp Mackie explained that the police regularly receive complaints from locals about groups of motorcyclists on the A93 and other popular motorcycle roads.

The complaints involve motorcyclists travelling at excess speeds, overtaking dangerously, over revving their engines, disturbing wildlife and general antisocial behaviour.

She added: “The majority of motorcyclists who use the road do so appropriately and sensibly, and it is a shame that the reputation of these riders gets tarnished by those who do not.

“Staycations are ongoing, and north-east roads are busy, particularly in key attraction areas with scenic roads. We want everyone using the road to do so responsibly and consider other road users, traffic volume, rider experience and road conditions.

“We want to ensure everyone using the roads gets home to their loved ones safely”.

