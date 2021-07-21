Watch unbelievable video showing world-famous Red Arrows soaring over Peterhead

The World-famous Red Arrows wowed crowds as they soared over Peterhead for Scottish Week.

Hundreds turned out to see the formation in the sky on Wednesday evening.

And the pilots did not disappoint.

The Banff Castle Pipe Band are keeping the crowds entertained before the Red Arrows take to the sky #RedArrows @pressjournal @EveningExpress pic.twitter.com/5tMezCzUbO — Ellie Milne (@elliem_milne) July 21, 2021

The Banff Castle Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained before the Red Arrows took to the sky.

Loud cheering could be heard as the planes made their way overhead as spectators took in the glorious sight.

People took to social media to rave about the display.

One onlooker called them “amazing” while another said: “brilliant show at Peterhead tonight by the Red Arrows!”

It was reported earlier that the Red Arrows’ planned display at RAF Lossiemouth was cancelled due to weather conditions.