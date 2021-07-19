Family’s ‘terrifying’ quicksand encounter at Aberdeen beach prompts calls for warning signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family’s ‘terrifying’ quicksand encounter at Aberdeen beach prompts calls for warning signs

By Craig Munro
July 19, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Donmouth, where the quicksand incident occurred. Picture by Chris Sumner
Donmouth, where the quicksand incident occurred. Picture by Chris Sumner

An Aberdeen councillor has vowed to put up signs warning about quicksand at a beach in the city after a young boy and his dad were “sucked into it” up to their waists.

The local family’s “terrifying experience” was described in a post on the Bridge of Don Community Council’s Facebook page.

The comment, attributed to an anonymous ‘BoD resident’, recounts a walk along the beach at Donmouth that turned frightening fast when the family’s young son began sinking into the sand.

He was followed by his father, who also sank as far as his waist.

The poster said their “older son saved the day” by pulling the pair out from the quicksand.

What is quicksand?

Quicksand is simply sand that has become waterlogged to the extent that the friction between particles is reduced.

That means it is essentially transformed into a dense liquid, which can cause anything placed on it with enough pressure to sink.

However, it is not quite the mortal danger as depicted in adventure movies – it rarely extends deeper than a few feet, and is therefore unlikely to swallow anyone whole.

If you start sinking into quicksand, the best advice is not to move around too much, as that causes the liquid to become more viscous.

Instead, you can just lie back and cover a large surface area before pulling your legs out slowly – your body won’t sink, as it is less dense than the sandy liquid.

Other locals share stories

The comments on the Bridge of Don Community Council’s post made it clear that the local family were not alone in being affected by the quicksand.

One man wrote: “My dog was so excited to get into the water, it made a beeline straight across this area of mudflats to get into the water.

“She sank straight in, but thankfully she had the strength to get herself moving towards more solid sand!

“Always time it now for high tide if I can, or completely avoid this part!”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant. Picture by Heather Fowlie

A woman added: “This happened to a group of my friends when we were young back in the 70’s, we had to be rescued by a few men fishing at the mouth of the Don.”

Local councillor Ross Grant, who represents the Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen ward, also responded to the post and said he would move to install signs at the site.

He said: “I’m so sorry to hear this happened.

“I believe that officially this is my ward but I’d be happy to ask for enhanced signage to warn of the dangers because I think it’s probably right to say that there isn’t too much can be done but certainly people can be warned to be vigilant and tread with care.”

Signs have previously been installed on the stretch of coastline due to the dangerous erosion of the dunes there.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Quicksand and sinking mud are natural phenomena of estuaries which can come and go with the tide and as conditions change.

“The area at Donmouth is a Local Nature Reserve which people should not be walking on and there is already signage in the area with specific paths which people are welcome to use.

“In addition, there is signage reminding people about the potential danger of quicksand.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.