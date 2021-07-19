Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Power cuts in Aberdeenshire and West Aberdeen: Here are the affected postcodes

By Craig Munro
July 19, 2021, 10:29 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Picture by Sandy McCook.

A number of areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been hit by unplanned outages in power this morning.

The power cuts occurred at postcodes in West Aberdeen and Peterhead at 9am, and an engineer was expected to appear on site to fix the issue half an hour later.

Electricity is expected to be restored to the areas at midday.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

The issue is separate from a planned outage near Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire, which will allow engineers to carry out essential work on the lines.

Residents there can expect to have their supply restored at around 1pm.

The 17 postcodes affected by the unplanned outage are:

  • AB15 6ED
  • AB15 6EJ
  • AB15 6EL
  • AB15 6EN
  • AB15 6EP
  • AB15 6EQ
  • AB15 6ES
  • AB15 6ET
  • AB15 6EX
  • AB15 6EY
  • AB15 6HA
  • AB15 6HB
  • AB15 6HD
  • AB15 6HE
  • AB15 6JB
  • AB15 6JD
  • AB42 1EP

