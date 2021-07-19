Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east police tell of signs which could mean a child is a victim of trafficking

By Detective Inspector Caroline Gray, Public Protection Unit, North East Division
July 19, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Criminal gangs often exploit children, police have told of the signs to watch for.

I work within the Police Scotland Public Protection Unit (PPU) and previously spoke to you about issues locally involving labour exploitation.

Another area in which the PPU are involved is the issue of Child Trafficking and Exploitation.

This can sound quite extreme and you may think doesn’t happen in the north-east, but it does and I would like to explain what this means and what you can do if you have any concerns.

Child Trafficking is the term given to the movement of children with the intent to exploit them.

A child victim of human trafficking is a victim of child abuse.  No international border requires to be crossed for this offence to be committed.

How to spot the signs

I want to share some information with you around how to spot the signs of this threat and how to safely report the issue.

Forms of Child Trafficking and exploitation can include Sexual Exploitation; Domestic Servitude; Forced Marriage; Organised Shoplifting and County Lines activity.

“County Lines” is the term used to commonly describe the approach taken by criminal networks who establish drug dealing operations in areas out with their usual localities.

This typically involves gangs moving their operations from large urban cities out into more remote rural areas – particularly coastal towns, market towns, or commuter towns close to large cities.

Groups use children to deliver the drugs

This includes towns within the North East of Scotland. These criminal groups often use children to deliver the drugs and can involve deception, intimidation, violence and/or grooming.

The criminal exploitation of children is not confined to “County Lines” but can also include other forms of criminal activity such as theft, acquisitive crime and knife crime.

 

I would like to raise public awareness of the indicators which could suggest that a child is the victim of trafficking and exploitation.

Clues in child’s behaviour

In terms of a child’s physical appearance this could include appearing malnourished or unkempt; appearing agitated or withdrawn; displaying sexualised or violent behaviour or language; having gifts or extra money which they can’t explain; having unexplained injuries and using drugs and/or alcohol.

The use of multiple electronic devices could indicate an issue such as using a second mobile telephone.

The daily activities of a child may be seen to change in that they may be absent from school regularly or disappear during school time.

They may go missing from Local Authority care.

The child may be receiving excessive calls or messages and be found in areas away from their home.

They could be being driven around by an older adult ‘boyfriend or girlfriend’. It could be that the child is no longer associating with their usual friends group and is mixing with an older crowd.

How to report concerns

I would encourage anyone to report their concerns about either a young or vulnerable person; whether it be a family member; a friend, an employee; that just doesn’t feel right, or looks suspicious.

We can be contacted on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on our website.

You can also report your concerns entirely anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

