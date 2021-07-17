Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits shaking wife ‘like rag doll’ during nearly year long period of abuse

By David McPhee
July 17, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Stuart Wyness leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A north-east man has admitted subjecting his wife to nearly a year of abuse in which he spat at her and shook her “like a rag doll”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Stuart Wyness, 65, carried out both verbal and physical abuse against his wife – often leaving her “terrified” within their home.

Wyness, an electrician, called the woman “ignorant”, “glaikit” and a “useless lump” while also grabbing her by the neck and throwing household items at her between July 2019 and May 2020.

The court also heard that during one argument he threw a knife at her feet.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of behaviour and of breaching a condition not to contact the woman.

Argument over sink led to accused shaking wife like ‘rag doll’

Fiscal Depute Ross Canning told the court how the Bucksburn man would often put his wife down as she did housework, which could escalate into violence.

“He told her that she was useless at everything”, Mr Canning said. “The accused said to her that her head was like sawdust and called her ignorant and glaikit.

“He grabbed her hand and pushed it towards her head and called her a useless lump who couldn’t do anything.”

Mr Canning said that during an argument over how his wife was cleaning the sink,  Wyness grabbed her and “shook her like a rag doll”.

The fiscal depute also recounted a night where the two had been drinking and Wyness took a comment from his wife to be sarcastic and spat in her face before swearing at her and calling her “lazy” and “useless” again.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

‘I think the marriage is now irreparable’

Defence solicitor Bruce MacDonald said Wyness and his wife had lived a “happy marriage for many years” until things turned sour.

He said: “This woman was not a shrinking violent by any means, but I think Mr Wyness has taken stock of matters and was very concerned by this because it’s his first time in court.

“I think the marriage is now irreparable and he has come around to accepting that these events took place.”

Sheriff Valerie Johnston sentenced Wyness, of River Don Crescent, Bucksburn, Aberdeen, to a community payback order requirement of 150 hours unpaid work and a non-harassment order lasting 15 months.

