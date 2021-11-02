Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kiltwalk to make first physical return in three years in 2022 with dates confirmed

By Denny Andonova
November 2, 2021, 1:17 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 2:52 pm
The Kiltwalk event will return in 2022.

Fundraisers will have the chance to put their best foot forward for the Kiltwalk once again as one of Scotland’s most popular fundraising events will make its physical return in 2022.

After more than three years, people across the country will be to wear their tartan and join fellow walking enthusiasts in-person to raise funds for their charitable causes.

The Kiltwalk event will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh in 2022, with a virtual version also going ahead to ensure the Kiltwalk is as accessible as possible.

Despite it running virtually last year due to the pandemic, kiltwalkers raised a record £8.4m for 1,270 Scottish charities – with all funds topped up 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

Kiltwalk Aberdeen in 2019, Potarch Green to Duthie Park. Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Paul Cooney, chief-executive of the Kiltwalk, said: “After a challenging 18 months, we are excited to confirm the Kiltwalk will be a physical event all across Scotland once again.

“There is nothing like gathering together as a community, so we want our Kiltwalk heroes to get a wee bit of tartan on and stride out for the charities closest to their hearts.

“This is more great news after a record fundraising year and we’d like to thank all of our walkers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for continuing to raise funds for those most in need at a time when they need our help most.”

Louise Milner and some members of her family and friends took part in last year’s socially-distanced Kiltwalk. Pictured are Suzanne McDonald and Louise Milner (front) with the group of walkers taking part. Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

When will Kiltwalk 2022 take place?

The Kiltwalk will kick off in Glasgow on April 24, before it moves to Aberdeen on May 29 and then Dundee on August 21.

The last physical event in Edinburgh on September 18 will be followed by Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk on October 7-9.

Further details are expected to be published soon, with registration set to open in the coming weeks.

