Kiltwalk to make first physical return in three years in 2022 with dates confirmed

Fundraisers will have the chance to put their best foot forward for the Kiltwalk once again as one of Scotland’s most popular fundraising events will make its physical return in 2022.

After more than three years, people across the country will be to wear their tartan and join fellow walking enthusiasts in-person to raise funds for their charitable causes.

The Kiltwalk event will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh in 2022, with a virtual version also going ahead to ensure the Kiltwalk is as accessible as possible.

Despite it running virtually last year due to the pandemic, kiltwalkers raised a record £8.4m for 1,270 Scottish charities – with all funds topped up 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

Paul Cooney, chief-executive of the Kiltwalk, said: “After a challenging 18 months, we are excited to confirm the Kiltwalk will be a physical event all across Scotland once again.

“There is nothing like gathering together as a community, so we want our Kiltwalk heroes to get a wee bit of tartan on and stride out for the charities closest to their hearts.

“This is more great news after a record fundraising year and we’d like to thank all of our walkers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for continuing to raise funds for those most in need at a time when they need our help most.”

When will Kiltwalk 2022 take place?

The Kiltwalk will kick off in Glasgow on April 24, before it moves to Aberdeen on May 29 and then Dundee on August 21.

The last physical event in Edinburgh on September 18 will be followed by Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk on October 7-9.

Further details are expected to be published soon, with registration set to open in the coming weeks.