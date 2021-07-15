Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year

By James Mulholland
July 15, 2021, 1:33 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Jordan Milne who killed his mum Carol will be sentenced later this year.
Jordan Milne who killed his mum Carol will be sentenced later this year.

A judge has continued the case of an Aberdeen man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family home.

Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019.

Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.

Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.

Judge was unable to proceed to sentencing

But on Thursday, judge Lord Burns wasn’t able to proceed to sentencing Milne, and deferred the case until later this year.

This is because Milne continues to be assessed by staff at the State Hospital in Carstairs Lanarkshire.

After Milne admitted killing his mum, Mrs Milne’s other son Curtis paid tribute to her calling her “amazing” and his “best friend”. 

 

Carol Milne, husband Norman, son Curtis and his partner

At proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how in the weeks before her death Mrs Milne feared her son Jordan’s aggressive behaviour and constant demands for money.

Milne told officers that his mother was overreacting to a minor argument over him drinking the last of the milk.

The court was told Milne and his parents watched a wildlife programme on July 10 2019.

Norman Milne left his wife and son watching the television and went to bed and took a sleeping tablet.

Next hearing set for October

The next morning, he found his wife’s body lying on the floor at the bottom of the bed with a knife next to her.

She had 33 stab wounds and had been scalded with water from a kettle.

When quizzed by police Milne told them his mother was evil.

Milne was examined by psychiatrists who concluded that he suffered from a “mental disorder that had the effect of diminishing responsibility.”

He will be sentenced on October 1, 2021.

