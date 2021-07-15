Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year

A judge has continued the case of an Aberdeen man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family home.

Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019.

Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.

Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.

Judge was unable to proceed to sentencing

But on Thursday, judge Lord Burns wasn’t able to proceed to sentencing Milne, and deferred the case until later this year.

This is because Milne continues to be assessed by staff at the State Hospital in Carstairs Lanarkshire.

After Milne admitted killing his mum, Mrs Milne’s other son Curtis paid tribute to her calling her “amazing” and his “best friend”.

At proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how in the weeks before her death Mrs Milne feared her son Jordan’s aggressive behaviour and constant demands for money.

Milne told officers that his mother was overreacting to a minor argument over him drinking the last of the milk.

The court was told Milne and his parents watched a wildlife programme on July 10 2019.

Norman Milne left his wife and son watching the television and went to bed and took a sleeping tablet.

Next hearing set for October

The next morning, he found his wife’s body lying on the floor at the bottom of the bed with a knife next to her.

She had 33 stab wounds and had been scalded with water from a kettle.

When quizzed by police Milne told them his mother was evil.

Milne was examined by psychiatrists who concluded that he suffered from a “mental disorder that had the effect of diminishing responsibility.”

He will be sentenced on October 1, 2021.