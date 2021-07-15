Pervert ordered to go on treatment programme after discussing having babies with paedophile hunter he thought was a child

A pervert has been ordered to take part in a treatment programme for sex offenders after discussing having babies with a paedophile hunter he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Cuthill contacted what appeared to be a 13-year-old girl on dating app Badoo and sent sickening sexual messages discussing having sex.

The 59-year-old even spoke about having babies together – only to discover he was actually messaging an adult member of an online child protection group.

He also sent the “child” an image of his genitals and arranged to meet her, only to back out at the last minute.

Cuthill, of Fullerton Court, Woodside, Aberdeen, previously admitted attempting to cause a child under 16 to view a sexual image by sending the decoy a picture of his genitals on February 20 2020.

He also admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child under 16 between February 7 and February 23, 2020.

Sentence was deferred over the offences, which were committed at an address in Westhill or elsewhere, for reports, but Cuthill has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Cuthill backed out of meeting

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “We’re dealing with a man who, unfortunately, combined a period of social isolation together with very poor decision making.”

He said when there was a suggestion of moving from online chat to actually meeting the “child”, Cuthill “realised how far down an inappropriate road he had travelled” and decided not to go through with the meet.

The solicitor added the paedophile hunter group attended “fairly aggressively” at his client’s home.

Mr Longino continued: “I think this is an individual who clearly needs assistance. He requires punishment for the offences, but also needs assistance.”

Sheriff placed him under supervision

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Cuthill to be supervised for three years and complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme – a treatment scheme for men convicted of sex offences.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court three different groups had been involved in snaring Cuthill; Keeping Kids Safe, Forbidden Scotland and Hunting Online Predators Everyday (HOPE).

A member of the Forbidden Scotland group created a fake profile on Badoo pretending to be a 13-year-old girl, whose name the Evening Express has chosen not to use to avoid jeopardising future operations.

Decoy account contacted by Cuthill

The decoy account was contacted by Cuthill, who was using the name Michael Johnson, and the pair initially engaged in general, non-sexual chat.

Mr Ambrose said: “The accused was repeatedly advised the female was 13, which he acknowledged but continued to message.”

Cuthill then requested the “child’s” mobile number, and the conversation moved to WhatsApp, where it became more sexual.

He asked her about her relationship status and sent a message reading: “I could wait for you until you’re old enough. Lol. xxx.”

The 59-year-old went on to ask if she’d like to meet discussed taking her “for a walk”.

Cuthill discussed wishing to have sex with decoy

He also made references to wishing to make her a Valentine’s Day card and said she was his “best friend”.

The conversation became increasingly sexual, with one of Cuthill’s messages reading: “I would love to have babies with you. Lol. Xxx.”

Other messages included: “When you’re old enough maybe we can have sex. Maybe one day we will be in bed together. Xxx.”

He also asked her sexual questions and requested a picture of her.

Cuthill said: “You should send me a picture of yourself and then delete it. Xxx.”

The decoy child refused the request.

Mr Ambrose said: “The accused sent various messages about wishing to have protected sex with the decoy and kissing her, despite being reminded she was 13.”

Cuthill also sent the “child” and image of his face and bare chest and asked: “Would you like to rub your hands over my chest?”

He also sent an image of his genitals, followed by explicit sexual messages.

Denied being sexually attracted to children

Mr Ambrose said: “Conversation turned to the accused wishing to meet the decoy in person.

“Arrangements were made for him to travel by bus to Stirling to meet her.

“The accused backed out at the last minute stating the reason of her being too young.”

On February 22 2020 Forbidden Scotland shared the chat logs of the conversations with Cuthill with Keeping Kids Safe and HOPE.

The other groups attended at Cuthill’s door and confronted him while live streaming on Facebook and contacted the police.

He was arrested and when interviewed by police he admitted communicating with the decoy in the belief it was a 13-year-old girl, but “denied being sexually attracted to children”.