Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

World’s oldest and largest toy shop Hamleys to open branch in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
July 14, 2021, 4:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Hamleys opening at Union Square.
Hamleys opening at Union Square.

Aberdeen’s Union Square will be home to the newest branch of Hamleys.

The toy shop is the oldest and largest of its kind worldwide and is set to open in Aberdeen in late July.

There’s a promise to bring a world of fun and theater, as well as a number of jobs to the Aberdeen community.

Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide, including London, Japan, Russia and China.

It is visited by more than 10 million families across the world and Sumeet Yadav, CEO at Reliance Brands Limited who own Hamleys, hopes the magic of the shop will bring lasting memories to those who visit in Aberdeen.

He said: “We are delighted to open at Union Square. Every year more than 10 million families visit us across the world for a unique Hamleys experience where we bring to life many Worlds of Play.

“Every visit to Hamleys is a reward in itself, the toy purchase is a bonus for the child. I am sure children will build lasting memories of fun and joy while adults will relive memories of their childhood at Hamleys in Aberdeen.”

Hamleys will be on the ground floor of Union Square, Aberdeen’s leading retail and leisure destination.

The 23,000 square foot store will be located next to mobile brand 02 and shoe retailer Dune.

Though they still sell their iconic Hamleys bear, they have also progressed with the times and you can now see the likes of drones and giant bubbles flying through the stores.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, has already predicted success for the store.

He said: “Today’s announcement really highlights the continued popularity of destinations like Union Square to both brands and customers.

“We know that our customers want an experience when they visit and Hamleys is a brand that ticks all the boxes having continually evolved and captured people’s imagination for more than two centuries.

“As a globally recognised name, Hamleys is a welcome addition to Union Square, and I’m sure it will be a huge hit with families in Aberdeen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.