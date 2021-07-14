World’s oldest and largest toy shop Hamleys to open branch in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Union Square will be home to the newest branch of Hamleys.

The toy shop is the oldest and largest of its kind worldwide and is set to open in Aberdeen in late July.

There’s a promise to bring a world of fun and theater, as well as a number of jobs to the Aberdeen community.

Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide, including London, Japan, Russia and China.

It is visited by more than 10 million families across the world and Sumeet Yadav, CEO at Reliance Brands Limited who own Hamleys, hopes the magic of the shop will bring lasting memories to those who visit in Aberdeen.

He said: “We are delighted to open at Union Square. Every year more than 10 million families visit us across the world for a unique Hamleys experience where we bring to life many Worlds of Play.

“Every visit to Hamleys is a reward in itself, the toy purchase is a bonus for the child. I am sure children will build lasting memories of fun and joy while adults will relive memories of their childhood at Hamleys in Aberdeen.”

Hamleys will be on the ground floor of Union Square, Aberdeen’s leading retail and leisure destination.

The 23,000 square foot store will be located next to mobile brand 02 and shoe retailer Dune.

Though they still sell their iconic Hamleys bear, they have also progressed with the times and you can now see the likes of drones and giant bubbles flying through the stores.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, has already predicted success for the store.

He said: “Today’s announcement really highlights the continued popularity of destinations like Union Square to both brands and customers.

“We know that our customers want an experience when they visit and Hamleys is a brand that ticks all the boxes having continually evolved and captured people’s imagination for more than two centuries.

“As a globally recognised name, Hamleys is a welcome addition to Union Square, and I’m sure it will be a huge hit with families in Aberdeen.”