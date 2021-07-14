Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans lodged to turn city-centre hotel into student accommodation to save another building lying empty

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 14, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Travelodge - Justice Mill Lane

A city-centre hotel could be transformed into student accommodation under new plans submitted to the council.

Balfe Ltd has applied to the Aberdeen administration in a bid to change the use of the Travelodge hotel on Justice Mill Lane.

It was built in 2010 to meet demand for guest accommodation in the city, however the market has since been hit by the downturn in the oil and gas industry and the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel lease will end shortly and a new occupier was sought to prevent the building from becoming vacant.

Planning documents reveal that the existing hotel rooms could be converted into 130 studio apartments with each room expected to have an en-suite bathroom, bed, desk area, kitchenette and dining area.

It is anticipated that five per cent of the accommodation will be fully accessible however the plans state that additional rooms could be converted if there is a demand for it.

Other facilities will include cinema room and gym

Other facilities expected to be created include an entrance lounge, laundry area, student lounge, cinema room, a gym and a private dining room.

A roof terrace will also be available to access from the fifth floor.

Homes for Students (HFS) has helped with the development and will take on the operation and management of the site if it gets the go-ahead.

HFS currently manages the student accommodation at Powis Place and Fraser Studios located on Causewayend.

Should the application be approved it is hoped that the building would be ready for students starting their studies in September 2022.

