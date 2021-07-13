Teenager stripped naked in high street and did sit ups – then spat at cops and shouted ‘Covid’

A Turriff teenager stripped naked and did sit-ups in the street before spitting at officers and shouting “Covid” as they tried to put him in the police van.

Jack Allen, 19, was brought to the attention of cops after he threw a road sign and a bin at the window of the Tesco store on Turriff High Street on October 2 last year.

But when officers arrived they found the teenager in the middle of the road performing sit-ups in a state of undress.

As police attempted to subdue Allen, he shouted a number of offensive and racist remarks at officers before spitting and shouting “Covid” at them.

Officers at the scene were eventually forced to place a “spit hood” on the teen.

‘He was completely naked while shouting and swearing’

Defence solicitor Debbie Wilson entered a plea of guilty to four charges on behalf of her client, relating to his actions on High Street and Balmellie Street in Turriff in October 2020.

He admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, public indecency, and assaulting and spitting at two officers.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Allen had been seen kicking bins and traffic cones in the main street before turning his attention to throwing the road sign.

She said: “He then began to walk towards High Street where he picked up a road closure sign and repeatedly threw it and a bin at the window of the Tesco store.

“He thereafter removed all of his clothing to the extent that he was completely naked- he was shouting and swearing throughout.

“The area was busy with pedestrians and traffic and the accused’s conduct was witnessed by members of the public, including two employees of Tesco.

“They were sufficiently alarmed and intimidated by the accused’s behaviour that they contacted police.”

Accused attempted to spit at police over shoulder

When officers arrived they found Allen lying in the middle of the high street, topless and doing sit-ups.

The teenager then attempted to flee the scene but was arrested and placed in handcuffs.

As officers attempted to get him in the police van he shouted a number of obscenities at them, including calling them “pigs” and telling one officer to “go kill yourself”.

Ms Begg told the court: “He refused to enter the police van and he turned his head over his shoulder and spat at two police constables while shouting “Covid”.

“His spittle did not make contact with them and a spit hood was immediately put on him.

“The officers repeatedly attempted to calm the accused down to no avail and were required to call for assistance from colleagues.”

Teen made offensive remarks to police

As two additional officers attended at the scene Allen made offensive remarks and an abusive remark to a female officer.

He also told another officer he hoped a member of their family “burned to death.”

The court heard that Allen’s disruptive behaviour continued throughout the journey to Fraserburgh Police Station.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Allen, whose address was given in court papers as Sunnyhill, Turriff, he would defer sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.