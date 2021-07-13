Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men taken to hospital following serious crash on A97

By Ellie Milne
July 13, 2021, 8:43 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Two men were taken to hospital following a serious road crash on the A97 between Huntly and Aberchirder on Monday.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Amarok truck and one passenger, both 22, were travelling south before the crash on the A97 near Westertown Farm.

Police received reports of the one vehicle crash at around 9.30pm on July 12 and closed the road while collision investigators conducted inquiries.

Officers are now appealing for any information from witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in any motorists with dash cams, perhaps you captured the image of the truck before the crash, if you have any information, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 3806 of July 12.

