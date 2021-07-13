Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Habitual thief in dock after stealing charity box from north community cafe

By David Love
July 13, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness Sheriff Court

A habitual thief with a heroin addiction stole a charity box from a community cafe in the Highlands.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 37-year-old mother-of -four Alana Syrjanen went into the Muir Hub cafe, in Muir of Ord, on May 2, 2019.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Syrjanen stood in the food queue but didn’t buy anything – but asked if the cafe had any possible job vacancies.

She was told no jobs were available but as a member of staff turned away to get a phone number for her, she vanished from the cafe.

It was later discovered that the British Red Cross charity box was missing – and a check of CCTV showed Syrjanen carrying out the offence.

The charity box was taken from the Muir Hub Cafe. Picture by Sandy McCook.

‘A blatant and silly offence’

Mrs Gair added: “Examination of CCTV showed that it was her that took it.”

Defence solicitor John MacColl told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that his client’s record for dishonesty did her little credit and blamed it on her addiction to heroin.

He added: “This was a blatant and silly offence captured on CCTV.

Mr MacColl added that his client had another case calling in Tain where a drug treatment and testing order assessment has been called for.

Sentence was deferred on Syrjanen, whose address was given in court as Corrie Road, Muir of Ord, until August 26 to await the outcome of whether she is suitable for the drug programme.

The British Red Cross helps people across the UK and around the world.

A spokesman for the charity said: “All donations to the British Red Cross ensure we can continue our vital work supporting people in crisis, from funding wheelchair loans, to helping people affected by war and natural disasters.

“We are grateful to people up and down the country for their continued support.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.