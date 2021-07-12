Thug found guilty over golf club attack on man in Aberdeen

A thug has been found guilty of attacking a man with a golf club in a terrifying late night incident on an Aberdeen street.

Leon Donald was convicted of the offence, with saw him repeatedly strike his victim with the golf club by a jury following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

And the 21-year-old has now been warned he could face a jail sentence over the attack, which happened on Dulnain Road on October 1 last year.

Donald was found guilty, by majority verdict, of a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Man left with lacerations to his face

He, while acting along with another unknown person, assaulted his victim by repeatedly punching him on the head and repeatedly hitting him on the head and body with a golf club.

The attack left Donald’s victim with injuries including a 3cm laceration above his left eye, a 5mm triangular laceration on his right cheek, and an abrasion on the top of his head.

The injuries were noted when he attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary a number of weeks after the incident, on October 25.

Following the verdict, which took just over an hour to reach, defence agent Mike Monro invited the court to defer sentence on his client for background reports.

Report to look at risk posed to public

He added his client was just 20 at the time and has been remanded in custody since first appearing in court in October.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Donald, of HMYOI Polmont, consideration would be given to all options, and that a custodial sentence was “upmost” in his mind but not “inevitable”.

He deferred sentence until August for a social work report, adding: “I will be asking the social worker to comment on the risk that you pose to the public.”

Donald was remanded in custody in the meantime.