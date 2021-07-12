Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug found guilty over golf club attack on man in Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
July 12, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Leon Donald.
A thug has been found guilty of attacking a man with a golf club in a terrifying late night incident on an Aberdeen street.

Leon Donald was convicted of the offence, with saw him repeatedly strike his victim with the golf club by a jury following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

And the 21-year-old has now been warned he could face a jail sentence over the attack, which happened on Dulnain Road on October 1 last year.

Donald was found guilty, by majority verdict, of a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Man left with lacerations to his face

He, while acting along with another unknown person, assaulted his victim by repeatedly punching him on the head and repeatedly hitting him on the head and body with a golf club.

The attack left Donald’s victim with injuries including a 3cm laceration above his left eye, a 5mm triangular laceration on his right cheek, and an abrasion on the top of his head.

The injuries were noted when he attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary a number of weeks after the incident, on October 25.

Following the verdict, which took just over an hour to reach, defence agent Mike Monro invited the court to defer sentence on his client for background reports.

Report to look at risk posed to public

He added his client was just 20 at the time and has been remanded in custody since first appearing in court in October.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Donald, of HMYOI Polmont, consideration would be given to all options, and that a custodial sentence was “upmost” in his mind but not “inevitable”.

He deferred sentence until August for a social work report, adding: “I will be asking the social worker to comment on the risk that you pose to the public.”

Donald was remanded in custody in the meantime.

