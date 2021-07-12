Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man hid from cops in bush then kicked shoes at officer

By Danny McKay
July 12, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man found shouting on an Aberdeen street at 2am hid from cops in a bush, then kicked his shoes at an officer.

Patryk Pogodzinski also staved an officer’s thumb as he flailed his arms wildly with clenched fists.

Officers had initially attended the street at 2.15am over an unrelated noise complaint, but came across Pogodzinski, who then tried to run away and hide in a bush.

But when his hiding place was quickly found, the 26-year-old became violent, firstly flailing his arms and then, when handcuffed, kicking off his shoes towards an officer.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On July 21 at 2.15am officers attended the area of Seaton Road in relation to an unrelated noise complaint.

“Officers observed the accused shouting in the street.

“They approached him and instructed him to stop.

Accused kicked off shoes ‘with force’

“The accused made off on foot and was traced within a bush a few seconds later.”

Pogodzinski then became “irate” and began “swinging his arms in a flailing motion with clenched fists”.

He made contact with one officer’s thumb and “staved” it.

He was then placed in handcuffs to be searched, but kicked off his shoes “with force” in the direction of an officer, with both shoes hitting his legs.

Pogodzinski, of Formartine Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by attempting to punch him and kicking his shoes towards him, and to assaulting another officer to his injury by punching him to the body.

He also admitted failing to comply with an undertaking curfew.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for a social work report to be prepared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.