Aberdeen man hid from cops in bush then kicked shoes at officer

A man found shouting on an Aberdeen street at 2am hid from cops in a bush, then kicked his shoes at an officer.

Patryk Pogodzinski also staved an officer’s thumb as he flailed his arms wildly with clenched fists.

Officers had initially attended the street at 2.15am over an unrelated noise complaint, but came across Pogodzinski, who then tried to run away and hide in a bush.

But when his hiding place was quickly found, the 26-year-old became violent, firstly flailing his arms and then, when handcuffed, kicking off his shoes towards an officer.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On July 21 at 2.15am officers attended the area of Seaton Road in relation to an unrelated noise complaint.

“Officers observed the accused shouting in the street.

“They approached him and instructed him to stop.

Accused kicked off shoes ‘with force’

“The accused made off on foot and was traced within a bush a few seconds later.”

Pogodzinski then became “irate” and began “swinging his arms in a flailing motion with clenched fists”.

He made contact with one officer’s thumb and “staved” it.

He was then placed in handcuffs to be searched, but kicked off his shoes “with force” in the direction of an officer, with both shoes hitting his legs.

Pogodzinski, of Formartine Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by attempting to punch him and kicking his shoes towards him, and to assaulting another officer to his injury by punching him to the body.

He also admitted failing to comply with an undertaking curfew.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for a social work report to be prepared.