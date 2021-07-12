Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug who robbed north-east pensioner faces extra jail time for attacking partner and threatening police

By Kathryn Wylie
July 12, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A masked thug locked up for robbing a pensioner has been warned he could face further jail time for assaulting his partner and threatening the police who came to her aid.

Steven Craig, known as McGee, turned up at a pensioner’s home, smashed a window and demanded money back in January this year.

Now he’s admitted and awaits sentencing for multiple other offences in the summer of 2019.

In January Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how McGee knocked on his 78-year-old victim’s door in  Peterhead, and when he didn’t answer he smashed the door window, reached through and grabbed the pensioner.

McGee, who was partially masked at the time, demanded cash from his petrified victim, who let him in and gave him an envelope of money.

But he was almost immediately apprehended when officers spotted him while racing to the scene of the crime.

Appeared from prison

The 32-year-old was jailed in March and on Friday appeared from prison in Perth at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He admitted abusive behaviour towards his partner in July 2019 when he kicked, punched and stamped her on her body.

McGee also admitted swearing at and threatening police officers who were called to her aid.

A further charge of breaching bail conditions by visiting his partner just two days later was also admitted, as well as a final charge of trying to punch and headbutt the police officer who attended then.

Plea for an alternative to custody

McGee’s defence agent suggested the matters could be dealt with by means other than an extension to his existing jail time.

However, sheriff David Mackie made no promises and deferred sentencing until August 23, to allow for background reports to be prepared.

