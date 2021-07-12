Woman, 41, dies following one vehicle crash near Nairn

A 41-year-old woman has died following a one vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Sunday, July 11 on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash which involved a blue Citroen DS3 car.

The road was closed for around six hours and police and ambulance were in attendance at the scene.

Police Sergeant David Miller, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances. Sadly the female driver died and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for just over six hours and diversions were in place. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of 11 July.”