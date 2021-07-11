Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services scramble as flash flooding chaos submerges Aberdeenshire roads

By Daniel Boal
July 11, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Torrential rain has submerged roads near Banff and forced emergency services to respond to flash flooding chaos.

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by SEPA in response to the poor weather conditions.

Pictures taken on the A98 between Portsoy and Banff show scenes of driving rain and roads swamped with mud and water.

In response to the increasingly difficult driving conditions presented by the weather, two fire appliances have been dispatched to help control the situation.

Making use of specialised pumps, fire personnel will try to remove as much water from roads as they can.

A spokeswoman for fire and rescue said: “Two appliances are in attendance in the Banff area due to the flooding, one of them arrived on the scene at around 4.10 pm while the other arrived at 4.45 pm.”

Flood alerts have also been issued for Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

