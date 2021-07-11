Emergency services scramble as flash flooding chaos submerges Aberdeenshire roads

Torrential rain has submerged roads near Banff and forced emergency services to respond to flash flooding chaos.

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by SEPA in response to the poor weather conditions.

Pictures taken on the A98 between Portsoy and Banff show scenes of driving rain and roads swamped with mud and water.

In response to the increasingly difficult driving conditions presented by the weather, two fire appliances have been dispatched to help control the situation.

Making use of specialised pumps, fire personnel will try to remove as much water from roads as they can.

A spokeswoman for fire and rescue said: “Two appliances are in attendance in the Banff area due to the flooding, one of them arrived on the scene at around 4.10 pm while the other arrived at 4.45 pm.”

Flood alerts have also been issued for Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.