Painter who fell from ladder and died while working at Teca may have suffered ‘cardiac episode’

By Ellie Milne
July 9, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Kevin Stewart
A painter who fell from a ladder and died during construction of a new hotel may have had a “cardiac episode”, a court has said.

Kevin Stewart was working at The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) when he fell 3ft from a ladder as he fixed plaster work at the Hilton Hotel.

The 51-year-old suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital where he remained in a coma for two weeks until his death.

Now a fatal accident inquiry held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court has ruled there was no clear reason for the fall on September 3, 2018.

Mr Stewart, from Methlick, was an experienced painter and often the most senior person on the work site.

He had been working for MN Hamilton, on behalf of contractors Robertson, and was leading a team of five when the accident happened.

The Hilton Hotel on the site of Teca. Picture: Heather Fowlie. 

Not possible to reach ‘definitive conclusion’

A post-mortem revealed the father-of-three had been suffering from heart disease and a pathologist said it was possible a “cardiac episode” could have led to the fatal fatal.

In her determination, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “It is clear that Mr Stewart died as a result of head injuries because of his fall.

“A full Health and Safety Executive investigation did not disclose any failings on the part of either MN Hamilton and Sons Ltd or Robertston Construction Group Ltd that may have led to the fall.

“Whilst the investigation has not made it possible to reach a definitive conclusion about what caused Mr Stewart to fall, it is at least possible, according to the pathologist, that his underlying heart disease may have contributed to this.”

Following his death, Mr Stewart’s daughter Amy described him as “one of a kind”.

She said the grandfather-of-five was an “amazing man”.

Sheriff McLaughlin extended her sympathies to Mr Stewart’s family and friends, adding: “It was clear that Mr Stewart was a much loved father and also well respected by his employers and colleagues who did what they could for him in those moments after he fell in order to give him the best chance possible.”

