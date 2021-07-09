Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Uni Graduations: Mum swaps nursing for teaching after juggling studies with hospital shifts

By Denny Andonova
July 9, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Esther Burns graduated from Aberdeen University after juggling with motherhood and a job as a nurse. Pictured: Esther Burns with her children Arwen, Zach and Paul.
A newly-qualified primary teacher has proven that determination and resilience are the key to success after juggling her studies with motherhood and nursing.

After 10 years of working for the NHS, Esther Burns decided to go down a different path and pursue a career in teaching.

But going back to university, while looking after her three children and persevering with nursing shifts in various hospitals across the north and north-east was bound to be a challenging task.

However, drawn by her desire to work with children and share her knowledge, the 37-year-old was determined to overcome any obstacles – and has now graduated with a degree in primary education.

Pride at juggling work, family and study during pandemic

Mrs Burns, from Rothes, said: “Going back to studying after 10 years in nursing was a whole new thing for me, and to add the pressure of family, work life and going through the course during a pandemic was a real challenge.

“When the new lockdown began in January, I had to juggle home schooling three children with online lectures and tutorials.

“Getting online and focusing each day while ensuring each child was learning and handing in their work on time was definitely difficult at times, but I’m proud to have completed my course and done it well.”

The biggest disappointment for Mrs Burns was the unexpected cancellation of all face-to-face teaching due to the pandemic, with online teaching being a challenge in itself.

But nevertheless, she said she’s had a “fantastic year of learning and meeting new friends” and is looking forward to her probation year as a teacher in Moray.

She added: “I’m very proud to have achieved what I have within the last year. I feel amazed at what I’ve learned and how the university adapted to continue to deliver a good course.

“I enjoyed the challenge of learning, going back to reading and writing and stimulating my brain, and I think that we all learned to change quickly and to get used to change.”

