Six arrested in connection with domestic abuse in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
July 9, 2021, 2:10 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning.

Six people have been charged following a two-day crackdown on domestic abuse in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out the operation yesterday and Wednesday and focused on incidents that were reported in the city where no arrest had previously been made.

Two men, aged 33 and 34, were arrested and charged in relation to domestic abuse offences and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A further three men, two aged 35 and one 56 were also arrested and charged in connection with domestic abuse offences as well as a 24-year-old woman.

All have been released but will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Graeme Moir said: “Tackling domestic abuse remains a priority for Police Scotland and we are committed to working with our partners to reduce the harm it causes to all persons involved.

“Police Scotland will proactively target perpetrators, and support victims to prevent domestic abuse from damaging the lives of victims, and their families, including children who too often experience the abuse.

“If you have concerns your partner, or the partner of someone you know, may have been abusive in the past, the the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse Scotland can accessed via the Police Scotland website.”

