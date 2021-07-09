Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Troll who abused Ross Thomson online ordered by court to behave

By Ciaran Shanks
July 9, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A man who sent abusive Facebook messages to a former north-east Tory politician has been ordered to behave himself while reports are prepared.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, targeted Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

Mr Thomson was the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

He did not seek re-election following sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

Reece Cuthbert.

He previously failed to appear for sentencing after claiming he had to isolate due to Covid concerns.

Former Ninewells Hospital worker Cuthbert was jailed in January after he attacked two police officers with their own pepper spray in Dundee.

The 26-year-old, now at liberty, appeared in the dock on Friday, where he was placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You are not out of the woods yet by any manner of means.”

Cuthbert previously pled guilty to repeatedly posting abusive and threatening comments on Facebook that were directed at Mr Thomson.

He is due to return to court in August after being ordered to be of good behaviour and to comply with a further social work report as part of the structured deferred sentence.

