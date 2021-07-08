Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood alert issued for north-east as heavy rain threatens region

By Lauren Taylor
July 8, 2021, 3:44 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Flood alerts have been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
A flood alert has been issued to people across the north-east as bad weather looks set to hit the region.

It is thought that heavy showers forecasted on Thursday that will carry on overnight until Friday morning could cause flooding from surface water and watercourses.

Sepa has issued the alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire where it is thought there could be localised flooding of land and roads, and isolated instances of flooding to individual properties.

The risk of flooding will be greatest where the heaviest rain falls on built-up areas or the transport network.

Remain vigilant and take precautions

Sepa is urging everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from flooding.

Last week, Sepa released a water scarcity report saying that much of Scotland could be affected by a lack of water due to recent dry conditions.

Sepa said on Friday July 2: “Changing climate patterns and extreme rainfall events put us in a position where an area can be experiencing water scarcity but still suffer from surface water flooding.”

Stay up to date with regional flood alerts and local flood warnings on their website.

