Work on road off notorious Haudagain roundabout postponed again

Work to improve a road leading up to Aberdeen’s busy Haudagain roundabout has been postponed for a second time.

Transport Scotland blamed the latest delay on the contractor experiencing technical difficulties with the road surfacing.

Both carriages of North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and the Haudagain Roundabout were to be closed from 7pm this evening to set up a new contraflow ahead of an eight-week closure of the southbound carriageway.

The northbound carriageway would have reopened tomorrow to traffic heading both north and south.

The work had initially been due to start on July 1, but was delayed by six days.

The roads body is yet to confirm a rescheduled date for the contractor, Farrans Construction, to begin the project, and said “the existing traffic management arrangements will remain in place meantime”.

The project on the road is part of a £50million effort to improve one of the city’s most notorious bottlenecks.

The so-called Haudagain bypass, which will link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, had been due to finish in spring but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now expected to be completed by the winter, although in April it was announced a review into the timescale of the project was being carried out.

Over the length of the eight-week closure of North Anderson Drive’s southbound carriageway, a 30mph speed limit will be in place, reducing to 10mph at crossover locations.

A statement from Transport Scotland said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”