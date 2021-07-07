Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man took matters into his own hands outside Co-op after ‘painful’ erectile dysfunction meds kicked in

By Danny McKay
July 7, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Kenneth Cowie leaving court.
A van driver was spotted performing a sex act in a Co-op car park – after his erectile dysfunction medication sprang into action unexpectedly.

Kenneth Cowie was left in pain after his meds began working a little too well, and was forced to pull into the car park of the Co-op on Colpy Road, Oldmeldrum.

The 61-year-old was parked up and pulled a hi-vis jacket over his lap, but was spotted with his left hand underneath it “making rapid movements”.

A witness in an adjacent car, who was reading a book while his partner went shopping, initially tried to ignore Cowie, but eventually took out his mobile phone to record evidence.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Cowie was spotted at around 12.10pm.

Mr Middleton said: “He observed a rusty, white Ford Transit van with someone sitting in the driver’s seat with a hi-vis jacket on his lap.

Cowie had magazine with him

“His left hand was under the jacket, making rapid movements indicative of masturbation.”

This was observed “on and off” for several minutes, with the shocked onlooker regularly turning away “to try and ignore this and get back back to his book”, Mr Middleton added.

After a couple of minutes the witness began filming on his mobile phone as evidence to pass to the police.

Cowie was then seen to close a magazine.

Cowie, of Denwell Road, Keith, pled guilty to a charge of public indecency on December 20 2019.

Accused did not commit act for sexual gratification

Defence agent Grant Daglish said the incident had caused his client “deep embarrassment” and that he was “mortified”.

He explained Cowie’s erectile dysfunction medication had kicked in when he was driving home and the persistence was causing him pain.

The solicitor added his client did not commit the offence for sexual gratification – which the court accepted.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Cowie: “I have taken into account the background and your extremely limited record.”

She ordered him to pay a fine of £270.

