Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woolmanhill roundabout reopens after city-centre crash

By Daniel Boal
July 7, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Pictured is the two car RTC on the Woolmanhill Roundabout, Aberdeen.
A roundabout in Aberdeen has been reopened to motorists following a two-vehicle crash in the city centre.

Receiving a call at around 12.20 pm, emergency service teams, including three fire and rescue appliances, one of which was a dedicated heavy rescue vehicle, rushed to the scene.

Joined by emergency workers from both the police and ambulance service, the Skene Square entrance to the Woolmanhill roundabout was closed.

It is understood that no one has been injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The road remained closed for around two hours as crews worked at the scene.

Emergency response vehicles left the scene and returned to base as the road reopened to traffic.

 

