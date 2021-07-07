Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum-of-two branded ‘a danger’ for driving along A90 under influence of cannabis

By Kathryn Wylie
July 7, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Carol Charles sticks her tongue out a she is driven away from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A mum-of-two who got behind the wheel of a car during lockdown while under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.

Carol Charles was almost three times the legal cannabis drive limit when she drove along A90 between Ellon and Aberdeen on May 12, 2020.

The unemployed 29-year-old was pulled over by police near Ellon as part of a random check before officers noticed she was clearly under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police noticed her pupils were restricted

She gave a roadside breath test which found she had 5.6microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in her system, the legal limit being 2.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Officers stopped the vehicle for a routine check at around 1pm and when speaking with the accused noticed her pupils were restricted and they suspected this was down to drug use. A roadside drug test showed positive for cannabis.”

Carol Charles grins as she leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

This was confirmed by a blood test.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said Charles had “used drugs in the past year” and accepts she was driving on the day in question. He added there was no criticism of the manner in which she was driving.

‘Irresponsible behaviour’

Sheriff Margaret Hodge, however, branded her “a danger to others”.

She added: “I see that you have two children and I assume that you realise how irresponsible you were in driving in that condition.

“You were a danger to yourself and everyone else.”

She banned Charles, of Aberdeen’s Mosman Place, from the road for one year and fined her £400.

