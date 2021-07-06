Multi-million-pound project to improve Aberdeenshire primary and nursery school completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Multi-million-pound project to improve Aberdeenshire primary and nursery school completed

By Ross Hempseed
July 6, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A new space for kids to experience outdoor learning has been created at Gordon Primary, Huntly
A new space for kids to experience outdoor learning has been created at Gordon Primary, Huntly

Work to create a new nursery, new classrooms and a sensory outdoors area has been completed at a north-east school.

While getting back to class might be far from their minds just now, youngsters at Gordon Primary School in Huntly will benefit from all-new facilities after the summer break.

The £2.4million project, which began in 2019, has transformed the learning environment for up to 80 early years pupils.

A new nursery has been created while primary school has been upgraded to include two additional P1 classrooms and improve the toilets. The temporary hut has now been demolished.

There is also now a new sensory space and areas for outdoor learning and play.

A new nursery and two new P1 classes have been created.

Head teacher Debbie Ewen said she was delighted with the works and that she was sure pupils would love it too.

She added: “The children will benefit from the learning both inside and outside and the large classrooms and outdoor area gives more opportunity for play-based learning to support nurture as children learn and develop.

Despite the pandemic the school has continued to operate, providing much-needed assistance to parents who are working from home.

“During Covid-19, the large rooms were divided into two to ensure children have a safe, ‘bubbled’ experience in the nursery”, Miss Ewen added.

The new nursery at Gordon Primary, Huntly

More early years learning

The nursery will help Aberdeenshire Council meet the Scottish Government’s objective to be providing 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare by August.

Julia Matthew, the council’s quality improvement manager for early years, said: “Families will benefit from the extended hours as they will have more flexibility in childcare arrangements to help accommodate their work pattern or family commitments.

“We are committed to providing a nurturing environment with caring staff who can support children, some of whom may be here for whole days in the setting. We would like to thank all our staff, parents and children who have supported us through this year and hope that you are excited to continue our journey with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.