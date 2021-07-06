Aberdeen hotel closes kitchens for 10 days as Covid case forces staff to self-isolate

The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has closed its restaurant kitchens for 10 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Covid case, detected among the kitchen team at the hotel, means the rest of the staff must self-isolate and the restaurant will be unable to operate.

Anyone who had booked a table between today and July 16 will soon receive an email to cancel, although those who wish to cancel their own booking can do so by clicking the link in their original confirmation email.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Chester Hotel said its outside marquee bar would be open for drinks only from 5pm on July 8 and 15, and from 12pm on July 9 and 10.

The hotel reception will be run by a skeleton staff, and the social media post urged anyone seeking to get in touch to send an email instead of calling, to help relieve pressure.

The restaurant is just the latest business to be impacted by a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases recorded in the north-east.

Among the worst-affected places was Stonehaven, where a dozen businesses – including two hotels and the open air pool – were closed due to coronavirus at the start of this month.

Several of those places have since reopened.

Five cases of the virus were also detected among the staff at Sainsbury’s Berryden in Aberdeen last weekend, with a number of other team members needing to self-isolate as a result.