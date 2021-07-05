Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schoolboy gets bravery award for saving his joiner dad’s hand after horrific ladder fall

By Claire Elliott
July 5, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Jack Irvine, from New Aberdour will receive an award for his bravery after his dad, Callum, fell from a ladder - by using Alexa.
A quick-thinking schoolboy saved his dad’s livelihood after he fell from a ladder and got his fingers trapped.

Joiner Callum Irvine was working an extension to his workshop when he fell 14ft from a ladder and got his hand trapped in metal sheeting, ripping the skin and tissue.

Nine-year-old son Jack sprang into action, grabbing his dad a towel to stem the bleeding before asking virtual assistant Alexa to call his grandad.

The clever youngster, from New Aberdour, even remembered that the number would be stored as “dad” in his father’s phone.

Jack’s swift actions meant his dad remained conscious and was treated in time to prevent major long-term damage.

He is now being honoured for his bravery with a national award from the Boys’ Brigade after being nominated by his officers at the 1st Rosehearty group.

‘Shy and anxious’ Jack did ‘all the right things’

Mr Irvine, who needed a six-hour operation to reconstruct his hands, said he and his wife Natalie was very proud and said a “switch just clicked” for Jack.

“Me and the wife Natalie are extremely proud of his actions because he is normally such a shy and anxious kid,” he said.

“There was blood all over me and all over the floor. It was just pouring.

“I was conscious but struggling to stay with it. I just wanted to curl up and close my eyes.

“But he did all the right things – a switch just clicked.

“He did a good job getting help so quickly because at the hospital they said, with the amount of blood I was losing, it could have been a lot worse.”

Jack will be honoured by the 1st Rosehearty Boys Brigade for saving his dad Callum. Supplied by 1st Rosehearty BB.

Mr Irvine, 32, had been installing metal sheeting to a workshop extension when the ladder he was standing on slipped.

As he tried to save himself, his hands got caught between a metal door track and 1mm-thick sheeting.

The knife-like metal cut through the flesh, “degloving” his left hand to expose the finger bones and severing a finger tip on his right hand, and he fell 14ft to the ground.

Back to work

Covered in blood, Mr Irvine managed to stumble in agony and semi-conscious into the kitchen to alert his young son, who quickly took control.

After using Alexa, Jack then raced out to the lane to get help, before his granddad, who lives nearby, arrived and drove Mr Irvine to hospital in Fraserburgh.

Following intense physiotherapy, Mr Irvine is now back at work.

He said: “It’s very obvious my fingers have been operated on but they are there and they’re working. It was very worrying because as a joiner they’re your best friends.

“But I wouldn’t have recovered the way I have if it hadn’t been for Jack’s quick thinking.”

He added:  “It just shows you that technology is not always a bad thing.”

Jack will now be presented with the Boys’ Brigade’s President’s Commendation award later this summer.

Mr Irvine said: “It was the hospital that brought it to our attention just how important Jack’s actions were and we’re really chuffed he’s getting the recognition.

“It’s helped boost his confidence, so something good has come out of something bad.

“We are all extremely proud of him.”

