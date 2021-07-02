Violent domestic abuser choked two women until they lost consciousness

A domestic abuser choked two different girlfriends unconscious in a sickening campaign of violence and abuse.

Robert Wilson – who originally faced an attempted murder charge – flew into violent rages over matters as trivial as crumbs on the sofa and food left uncovered on a worktop, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

On separate occasions, and with separate partners, he grabbed them by the throat and squeezed until they lost consciousness.

After one of his victims came round, the 25-year-old taunted: “This is what happens when you **** me off.”

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Wilson and his first victim had been in a relationship for three-and-a-half years, ending at the start of August 2018.

The court heard the relationship had initially been good but Wilson’s behaviour “deteriorated” in 2017 as he “became increasingly dependant on illicit substances”.

Ms Ward said Wilson would “fly off the handle”, corner the woman, grab at her clothing and push and pull her.

On January 1 2018 he pushed her down stairs after noticing her trying to leave the flat to go to her mother’s.

In July 2018, she accidentally switched off the washing machine which “angered” Wilson.

Wilson smoked cigarette while partner gasped for air

Ms Ward said: “He took her mobile phone from her and told her to get into the bedroom as he was sick of the sight of her.”

When she said no, he grabbed her shoulders and dragged her into the bedroom and pushed her onto the bed as the woman begged for her phone back.

Wilson “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her back down onto the bed, squeezing her throat until she could not breathe”.

Ms Ward added: “The complainer started to panic and thrashed her arms about, trying to get the accused off her until she lost consciousness.”

Wilson let go and she was left “gasping for breath” – at which point Wilson rolled and smoked a cigarette.

Woman’s ear canal filled with blood

In April 2020 Wilson began a relationship with his second victim.

In May or June that year, Wilson became angry at having to wait for the woman because she was running late for work.

He grabbed her by the jacket, ripping it, and shouted at her to hurry up before pulling her to the front door. He then drove the woman, who was brought to tears, to work in silence.

On August 1 during another argument Wilson told his partner not to “speak back” and pushed her backwards onto the stairs.

On September 10, he kicked her to the body while wearing work boots and slapped her to the ear so hard it filled with blood and she had to go to hospital.

Victim choked after leaving food on worktop

In the early hours of January 13 2021, Wilson woke his partner and said, in an annoyed tone: “Go get up and come and see this a minute.”

Ms Ward said: “She followed him through to the kitchen and he pointed towards the food she had made the night before.

“The accused said ‘what the **** is that, why would you leave this uncovered on the worktop?'”

Wilson’s partner asked why he had woken her up for that, and began to go back to bed, but he shouted at her not to walk away from him.

He then walked up to her and grabbed her by the neck and squeezed “tightly”.

Ms Ward said: “The complainer could not speak and was struggling to breathe.

“She lost consciousness and the next thing she remembered was lying on her back on the kitchen floor.”

‘Look what you have done’

Wilson shouted at the woman to “get up”.

He grabbed her hair and pushed her into the hallway where he grabbed her pyjama top and ripped it from her body.

Wilson then stamped on her shoulder and kicked her in the ribs.

She was crying and felt sick but managed to make her way to the bedroom as police officers knocked at the door.

Wilson answered the door, told them he needed to put a T-shirt on and, while doing so, said to his partner: “Look what you have done.”

The woman spoke to officers and told them they had argued about dinner. When they left, Wilson said: “See this is what happens when you **** me off.”

He punched a hole in the living room door.

The female later went to hospital and was found to have soft tissue damage and her arm was put in a sling.

The next day Wilson “became angry because there were crumbs on the sofa”. He called her lazy, told her not to speak loudly or the neighbours would phone the police again, and put his hand over her mouth.

Case ‘on the cusp’ of calling at the High Court

She pulled his hand away, grabbed her things and phoned 999.

Wilson pulled the phone out of her hand and cancelled the call, but the woman’s mother arrived outside and she was able to leave.

She was later medically examined and found to have nine separate injuries including an abrasion on her neck and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Wilson admitted assault to severe injury and danger of life at an address in Fraserburgh in connection with the first woman.

In relation to the second woman he admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner, to her injury and danger of life, at various addresses in Aberdeenshire.

When Wilson first appeared in court, in January this year, he was accused of assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described the case as “very worrying”, adding: “We’re really dealing with a case which is pretty much on the cusp of the High Court.”

He deferred sentence on Wilson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, until August for a psychological report and risk assessment.

Defence agent Iain Jane reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

How to get help with domestic abuse

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, Grampian Women’s Aid can help, with a free, confidential non-judgemental service. The 24 hour national Domestic Abuse & Forced Marriage helpline is available on 0800 027 1234