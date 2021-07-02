Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt for missing Aberdeen schoolboy Kaden Laird

By Ellie Milne
July 2, 2021, 2:54 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
To go with story by Ellie Milne. Missing Kaden Laird Picture shows; Kaden Laird. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Graphics Date; 02/07/2021
To go with story by Ellie Milne. Missing Kaden Laird Picture shows; Kaden Laird. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Graphics Date; 02/07/2021

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Aberdeen City.

Since this article was published, Kaden Laird has been traced by police.

Kaden Laird was last seen in the Cornhill area at 11pm on Thursday , July 1 and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 4ft 5ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black joggers and black trainers with red writing.

Sergeant Mark Cobban, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Kaden is only 12 years old and his family are understandably very concerned about him and it is vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Kaden, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0070 of Friday, 2 July, 2021.”

