Man snatched glasses from ex’s face – while she was driving

A man grabbed his ex-partner’ glasses off her face and broke them – while she was driving.

Fraser Jess had been a front seat passenger her in the woman’s car when the pair got into a row.

The 27-year-old leaned over and snatched her glasses off her face before trying to snap the lenses out.

Unable to continue driving, the woman had to pull over and called the police, only for Jess to grab the phone from her and hang up.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 2pm the pair were within the woman’s vehicle, with her driving, when an argument began.

“During the argument, he was shouting and swearing at her while she was driving.

Jess grabbed phone and hung up on cops

“The accused then tried to grab her glasses from her face and snap the lenses out.

“She then proceeded to stop the vehicle due to the danger of driving without her glasses.”

Mr Middleton said the woman then phoned her mother, who advised her to phone the police.

But while on the phone to police, Jess “began shouting and swearing before grabbing her phone and hanging up on the police”.

Jess, of Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The incident happened on Woodhill Road in Aberdeen on January 10.

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said her client was on the autism and Asperger’s spectrum and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered the preparation of a social work report and deferred sentence until August.