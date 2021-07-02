Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man snatched glasses from ex’s face – while she was driving

By Danny McKay
July 2, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man grabbed his ex-partner’ glasses off her face and broke them – while she was driving.

Fraser Jess had been a front seat passenger her in the woman’s car when the pair got into a row.

The 27-year-old leaned over and snatched her glasses off her face before trying to snap the lenses out.

Unable to continue driving, the woman had to pull over and called the police, only for Jess to grab the phone from her and hang up.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 2pm the pair were within the woman’s vehicle, with her driving, when an argument began.

“During the argument, he was shouting and swearing at her while she was driving.

Jess grabbed phone and hung up on cops

“The accused then tried to grab her glasses from her face and snap the lenses out.

“She then proceeded to stop the vehicle due to the danger of driving without her glasses.”

Mr Middleton said the woman then phoned her mother, who advised her to phone the police.

But while on the phone to police, Jess “began shouting and swearing before grabbing her phone and hanging up on the police”.

Jess, of Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The incident happened on Woodhill Road in Aberdeen on January 10.

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said her client was on the autism and Asperger’s spectrum and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered the preparation of a social work report and deferred sentence until August.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.